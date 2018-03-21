Castleford star Millington: ‘Final still hurts, but you’ve got to move on’

Castleford Tigers forward Grant Millington reckons he and his team-mates have moved on from their Grand Final defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

Memories of the match at Old Trafford are certain to be evoked when the two teams meet at Elland Road tomorrow night, but the game will have no bearing on the latest Super League clash between the two West Yorkshire rivals according to Australian pack star Millington.

Grant Millington, with team-mate Ben Roberts and Leeds Rhinos players Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Kallum Watkins at Elland Road ahead of Friday's Betfred Super League clash.

He said: “It still hurts, but you’ve got to move on.

“It is a new season and we’ve got a big job ahead of us.

“People made a big deal about how many times we beat Leeds, but they beat us in the big one.

“It was a disappointing end to the season and it’ll be good to get out and get a great contest against them again.

“They had a fantastic win last week, they really stuck it to Saints and did a fantastic job.

“Playing at Elland Road makes it more of a big occasion and we’ll have to rip in.”

Millington admitted it had not been an easy start to the campaign for the Tigers with two matches being postponed, leaving them with three games in hand on Warrington.

He said: “It has been a very frustrating start to the season.

“We’ve got some new people in key positions and the best way to bring everyone together is to play matches.

“It’ll be good to string a few games together now.”

Millington is looking forward to experiencing something different when the Tigers step out at Elland Road and knows it will be particularly special for the Leeds United fans in the Cas squad.

He added: “I am not a massive football fan myself, but quite a few of the boys are really into it and there’s quite a few Leeds United fans as well.

“They are pretty excited to get a chance to play here.”