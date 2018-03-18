Castleford’s home game against Wigan this afternoon is postponed

CASTLEFORD’S home Betfred Super League match against Wigan Warriors at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this afternoon has been postponed following a pitch inspection this morning.

A pitch inspection took place at 10am and the decision was made to postpone the game in the interest of both player and spectator safety.

Castleford Tigers safety officer Ian Crawford said: “Postponing a game is never an option we take lightly and I must give praise to our groundsman Stuart Vause who really has worked so hard over the past week.

“The sheer volume of rainfall we had before the snow and sub zero temparatures overnight have left us with a frozen pitch and frozen terraces. We would never want to put anyone in danger while attending a match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle so postponing this match is unfortunately our only option.”

More information will be announced early next week when the Tigers are hopeful of confirming the new date for this game to be played,

In the meantime fans are asked to keep hold of their tickets.

It is the second time the Tigers have had a game postponed this season. Their match at Hull Kington Rovers was also called off earlier this month.