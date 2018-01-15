Castleford name strong squad for Leeds warm-up game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named a strong 22-man squad to take on Leeds Rhinos in the club’s second pre-season warm-up at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).
The line-up includes almost all of the Tigers’ senior players with the game seen as an important preparation for the Betfred Super League campaign.
Castleford’s World Cup players, Luke Gale, Mike McMeeken, Ben Roberts and Garry Lo, are all set to play some part of Sunday’s match along with off-season signings Joe Wardle, Cory Aston, James Clare and James Green.
The squad are currently in Lanzarote on a warm weather training camp, but the Tigers head coach has already chosen his squad, which is:
Cory Aston
James Clare
Matt Cook
Greg Eden
Tuoyo Egodo
Alex Foster
Luke Gale
James Green
Oliver Holmes
Garry Lo
Nathan Massey
Mike McMeeken
Paul McShane
Grant Millington
Adam Milner
Junior Moors
Ben Roberts
Jesse Sene-Lefao
Michael Shenton
Jake Trueman
Joe Wardle
Jake Webster
Tickets are: Pre-game: Adult standing - £15; senior citizen (over 60) standing - £10; full-time student standing - £10; juniors (under 16s) standing - £10;
under 5s standing - free but do require a ticket.
Unreserved seating area in the Main Stand is also available priced at £18 for adults and £13 for Senior Citizens, full-time students and juniors (under 16s).
Match ticket prices will increase by £1 each on game day.