Castleford name strong squad for Leeds warm-up game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named a strong 22-man squad to take on Leeds Rhinos in the club’s second pre-season warm-up at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

The line-up includes almost all of the Tigers’ senior players with the game seen as an important preparation for the Betfred Super League campaign.

Castleford’s World Cup players, Luke Gale, Mike McMeeken, Ben Roberts and Garry Lo, are all set to play some part of Sunday’s match along with off-season signings Joe Wardle, Cory Aston, James Clare and James Green.

The squad are currently in Lanzarote on a warm weather training camp, but the Tigers head coach has already chosen his squad, which is:

Cory Aston

James Clare

Matt Cook

Greg Eden

Tuoyo Egodo

Alex Foster

Luke Gale

James Green

Oliver Holmes

Garry Lo

Nathan Massey

Mike McMeeken

Paul McShane

Grant Millington

Adam Milner

Junior Moors

Ben Roberts

Jesse Sene-Lefao

Michael Shenton

Jake Trueman

Joe Wardle

​Jake Webster

Tickets are: Pre-game: Adult standing - £15; senior citizen (over 60) standing - £10; full-time student standing - £10; juniors (under 16s) standing - £10;

under 5s standing - free but do require a ticket.

Unreserved seating area in the Main Stand is also available priced at £18 for adults and £13 for Senior Citizens, full-time students and juniors (under 16s).

Match ticket prices will increase by £1 each on game day.