Castleford name mix of experience and youth for Newcastle game

Daryl Powell has named a mix of experience and youth in his 19-man squad to take on Newcastle Thunder at Kingston Park Stadium this Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

This will be the last warm up game for the Tigers before they head to St Helens to kick-off the 2018 Betfred Super League season on Friday, February 2.

Head coach Powell said: “This is a strong squad for an important game in our pre-season preparation.

“Several places are still available for our squad to take on St Helens in our first Super League game and this will be a tough challenge against one of our dual registration partners.

“I am looking forward to a great game to finalise our pre-season leading into an exciting season for us.”

Greg Minikin is set to make his first appearance since the 2017 Betfred Super League Grand Final, after off-season shoulder reconstruction surgery.

He said: “I can’t wait to get back in the team on Saturday!

“It’s been a long off-season for me in rehab following my shoulder op and I am ready to get back out there. This is my chance to claim a spot in the squad who’ll take on St Helens next week and I’ll be doing my best to be in that opening round of Super League.”

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad v Newcastle Thunder:

Cory Aston

James Clare

Mitch Clark

Matt Cook

Brandon Douglas

Tuoyo Egodo

Jamie Ellis

Alex Foster

Jy Hitchcox

Garry Lo

Will Maher

Mike McMeeken

Greg Minikin

Jacques O’Neill

Lewis Peachey (Academy)

Jack Ray (Academy)

Robbie Storey (Academy)

Jake Sweeting (Academy)

Calum Turner (Academy)

Tickets purchased in advance for the friendly are priced at £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and £5 for under 16s for standing and £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and & £5 for under 16s in the seats. Book yours by calling Newcastle directly on 0871 2266060 or you can book your tickets online at the Tigers website.