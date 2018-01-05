Castleford hopeful of fully fit squad for start of season

Daryl Powell is hopeful that all his Castleford Tigers players will be fit and ready for the start of the 2018 Super League season next month.

Several players have been recovering from off-season operations, but are making good progress and will be aiming to prove their fitness by making the team for the second of the Tigers’ pre-season warm-up games, at home to Leeds Rhinos, on Sunday, January 21.

Head coach Powell reports that there are no serious injuries in the camp at this stage and no-one came out of the first friendly against Featherstone Rovers with a knock that would keep them out of action.

He said: “Greg Eden and Greg Minikin had shoulder operations and Gadwin Springer’s still coming back from an injection he had in his pubis. But Oliver Holmes is training and he’s looking good after hopefully overcoming his injury.

“There’s a few little niggles from the constant nature of pre-season, but we’re looking okay.

“Everybody will be okay for the start of the season, which is always good news.”