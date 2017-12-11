Castleford forward Douglas joins Halifax on loan

Castleford Tigers prop forward Brandon Douglas has joined Halifax RLFC on a season long loan.

Douglas will follow Will Maher in joining Halifax for the 2018 season as the two clubs continue to develop their dual registration partnership.

Castleford have a recall option in the loan agreement.

The 20-year-old made his Super League debut for the Tigers during the 2016 season against St Helens and was rewarded for his performance with a new two-year contract.

Douglas found opportunities with the Tigers hard to come by during 2017 leading him to spend time on loan firstly at Dewsbury Rams before ending the season with Halifax where he made 11 appearances.

He said: “It will be good to go back to Halifax, I really enjoyed my time there last season. Getting regular game time is what I’m hoping for and getting the opportunity to develop my game under two fantastic coaches in Daryl and Richard will certainly improve me as a player.

“I’ll still be very much involved here at the Tigers and a combination of training here at Cas and at Halifax will be great for my development.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “Brandon played with Halifax last season and really enjoyed the experience, while learning a lot from Richard Marshall while playing in the Championship.

“I’m confident he will continue to grow as a player during the coming season and I look forward to him playing well enough to push for a place in our Super League team. I know Brandon will add a lot to Halifax and their push to be in the top four in the Championship.”

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “Brandon will join Halifax RLFC again on loan for the 2018 season. After the initial 28 days loan period we will have a 24-hour call back on him.

Last year at Halifax we saw Brandon develop mentally and physically as a player and at 20 years of age to be playing in a tough Championship league is a good testament to where Brandon is at this stage of his career.”

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall is looking forward to welcoming Douglas back into his squad: “Brandon enjoyed his short stint with us last year and performed well for us with a couple of injuries at an important time of our season.

“I spoke to Daryl (Powell) about Brandon’s development and a further opportunity to join us again for 2018.

“With others interested, we felt it was best to get Brandon over to The Shay again – especially after the unfortunate knee injury sustained by Harry Kidd.

“Like everybody else in the squad, Brandon will have to work hard and play extremely well to keep his place in our team next season and we look forward to working with him again in 2018.

“Thanks go to Steve Gill and Daryl Powell for again committing to a long term loan deal.”