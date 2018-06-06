Castleford boss pleased with Eden’s return

Greg Eden’s return from injury to have a hand in several tries against Hull KR delighted Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell.

Eden has been unable to follow up last year’s scoring exploits after suffering hamstring injuries that had seen him only play three games before last week’s match at Hull KR.

A previous comeback did not work out when Eden scored then aggravated the injury again, but his return to the Tigers team at the KCOM Craven Park was a bigger success as he helped the Cas back line look more like their old self.

“It was a consistent performance across the team, but probably Greg Eden stood out in his first game back in,” said Cas boss Powell.

“He went to full-back - and wants to play full-back - and he did an accomplished job there.

“Greg’s fine. He came through it okay. We brought him off as a precautionary measure really, just to look after him.

“I’ve got to make a final decision as to whether he stays at full-back this week.

“Jamie Ellis has injured his back so I’ve got to decide if Paul McShane plays at half-back or somebody else.

“We’ll train on Thursday and I will have the decision by then. But Greg will play either full-back or half-back.”

Powell was also pleased with the performance of several others in his team against Hull KR.

He added: “I was also pleased for Kieran Gill on the wing. It was his first game back since he did his cruciate last season and I was delighted with him.

“The pack were great, really aggressive and consistent.

“Grant Millington hasn’t had the best of seasons by his own standards, but he had big metres last week and carried the ball really effectively.”