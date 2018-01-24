Castleford aiming to learn from Grand Final mistakes

England forward Mike McMeeken reckons Castleford Tigers need to learn from what happened to them in the Grand Final if they are to kick on again this year.

After their brilliant league season the Tigers could not finish it off in the last and most important match and back rower McMeeken admitted the disappointment was still being felt.

He said: “I don’t think the Grand Final will ever be forgotten.

“It was the first time we’ve got there and we didn’t perform on the day.

“It will still be in our minds and driving us and keeping us hungry to this year go one step farther.

“We have to learn from the mistakes we made in the Grand Final and improve as a whole team.”

McMeeken believes it is likely to be tougher for the Tigers this year after they finished 10 points clear in the league in 2017.

He added: “We surprised a few people last year, I don’t think many people had us in for league leaders at the beginning of the year.

“It is up to us now to kick on from there.

“Teams are going to be coming after us, they are going to want to beat us at our own stadium and everyone’s going to want to knock us off. That’s going to make us raise our game.

“We can’t have any off games.

“If we want to be where we were last year and competing for silverware come October we have to be on our game every week.”