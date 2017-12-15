Aston: Castleford set for another good year with calibre of players at club

Cory Aston is confident he is joining a club primed for more success to follow their League Leaders’ Shield victory in 2017.

The new Castleford Tigers signing says the club’s goal is to go one better than last year by winning the Grand Final and he believes they have the tools to do so.

“I saw a lot of Castleford last season and just watching them was exciting. I can’t wait to be part of that,” said Cory, son of Daryl Powell’s former team-mate, Mark Aston.

“They played some great stuff and with the calibre of player they have here they can have another great year. They are definitely capable of going that one step further – that’s the goal.

“They will want to keep the form they had last year and keep progressing. With the style of play here they have a good opportunity to do that.”

Aston is getting to know his new team-mates, but has played alongside Garry Lo at Sheffield and has told the Cas lads what to expect when he arrives this week.

He said: “I didn’t know many of the Castleford players from before I signed, but I have played alongside Garry Lo. He hasn’t arrived yet, but I’m looking forward to seeing him again and I’ve warned the boys that they will find him funny when he does arrive!

“I think he arrives this week and will be greeted by some nice warm weather!

“They are a great bunch of lads here and they’ve made me feel welcome. There’s a fair few young boys in there as well, which always helps.

“I’ve known Daryl Powell for some years. I wouldn’t say I know him that well, but he and my dad played together. It will be great to have the chance to work with Daryl now. I love the style of the team and it comes from the top.

“I’ve been training a few weeks now and it’s been good. I’m really looking forward to next season.”