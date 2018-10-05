Askham back in action and on KSW title hunt

Hemsworth mixed martial arts fighter Scott Askham returns to action tomorrow night at KSW 45 when he takes on Marcin Wojcik at Wembley Arena.

The middleweight contest will see Askham look to continue his winning streak since he left UFC against a dangerous opponent from Poland who has won 11 and lost five of his 16 fights in his MMA career, mostly at light-heavyweight.

Wojcik wins most of his fights inside the distance so a real tear up is being predicted with Askham ready for whatever his opponents has to throw at him.

Former BAMMA champion Askham, who has a record of 16 wins and four points losses, has won both his fights since he was let go by the UFC after a six-fight run, beating Luke Barnatt in Sheffield last year and seeing off Michal Materla in 69 seconds in March.

His latest contest is part of a four-man tournament to determine a new KSW middleweight champion after Mamed Khalidov vacated the title.

The tournament starts at KSW 45 with former champion Materla up against Polish Olympic wrestling medalist Damian Janikowski as well as Askham taking on Wojcik. The winners are expected to fight in early 2019 for the middleweight title. The show will be streamed at KSWTV.com.

On the idea for the tournament, KSW co-owner Maciej Kawulski said: “When we learned that Mamed wanted to vacate the belt, setting up this four-man tournament was the most exciting way to crown the new champion.

“The tournament consists of renowned stars like Michal Materla and Scott Askham, as well as young wolves like Olympic hero Damian Janikowski and former light heavyweight contender Marcin Wojcik. We feel that this selection of fighters guarantees exciting fights and worthy champion.”