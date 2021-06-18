Young adults are skipping classes, social gatherings and exams - due to their Bad Skin

Almost seven in 10 of the 1,000 16-24 year old’s polled want to 'normalise' having problem skin and agreed acne and other imperfections should be more widely represented in the beauty industry.

And half agree that lockdown has heightened their appearance anxiety.

Additionally, just over five in 10 young adults said there was a strong correlation between how bad they perceived their skin to be and their mental health.

Impact on self-confidence

The study revealed a quarter said acne 'badly' impacts their self-confidence, so much so, they don’t want to meet new people when experiencing an outbreak.

While, alarmingly, 16 per cent said they have considered harming themselves when they are having a bad skin day, with those aged 16 to 18 the most likely to self-harm (19 per cent).

And 22 per cent said having bad skin made them feel depressed, with 45 per cent saying that spots were their main concern when it comes to their appearance.

A spokesperson for the Bioré x Ditch the Label Skin Esteem campaign, which commissioned the survey said: “It’s hard to see that skin concerns negatively impact a young person’s life so much, as it’s such a normal thing for young people to go through.

“Seeing that people would resort to harming themselves during a bad episode proves that something must change.

“We need to begin to ‘normalise’ real skin and common concerns such as acne.”

The survey goes on to reveal women are more likely to obsess about their bad skin in the mirror (46 per cent), while men were more likely to skip social events and job interviews when going through a bad patch (15 and 19 per cent respectively).

It also found 65 per cent compare their own appearance to people on social media, despite 76 per cent thinking its unhealthy to do so.

Social media

The survey, conducted by OnePoll, also found 57 per cent feel social media has made them more insecure about skin concerns.

Concerningly, 53 per cent said they are scared people will say nasty things about their appearance while exactly half have been subject to these hurtful comments.

While over half agreed the way their skin looks is the most important thing about their appearance.

And 72 per cent feel compelled to cover up their issues with social media filters, while 45 per cent wear a full face of makeup to disguise imperfections.

The spokesperson went on to say: “Social media is a powerful tool but is often used in the wrong ways. We must ensure that vulnerable young people are able to recognise that social media is not always as real as it may seem.

“In order to normalise real skin, we must stop the nasty comments and unattainable standards. Research has consistently highlighted appearance-based bullying as one of the biggest challenges facing young people today. Indeed, this survey suggests young people

live in fear of someone saying something mean and how it dangerously impacts their mental health.

“This should not be the case and raising awareness combined with accurate representation is the first step to take. June is Acne Awareness Month, so let’s all embrace what is natural and very common and not see it as a bad thing.”

Skincare brand Bioré and youth charity Ditch the Label’s Skin Esteem campaign provides support for young people whose self-esteem and confidence is suffering as a result of skin related appearance anxiety.

To find out more visit the Skin Esteem resource hub on the Bioré website.

THE IMPACT OF SKIN CONDITIONS:

1. Obsessing over my skin in the mirror 37 per cent

2. Picking at my skin until it bleeds 34 per cent

3. Been too scared to meet new people 25 per cent

4. Not been able to leave your house 22 per cent

5. Refused to go out with someone 19 per cent

6. Missed a social gathering with a group of friends 19 per cent

7. Have considered harming myself 16 per cent

8. Skipped school/college or university lectures 15 per cent

9. Lost out on an exciting opportunity 14 per cent

10. Missed out on a school trip 10 per cent

11. Stood up a date 10 per cent

12. Missed my friend’s birthday 10 per cent

13. Missed a job interview 9 per cent