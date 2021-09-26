Gearing up for exciting cycling holiday

On your bike for a cycling break

Cycling has become one of the UK’s favourite sports, with more people getting on their bikes than ever before.

Cruising along at your own speed

Cycling holidays have also seen a surge in popularity, and the UK's beautiful landscapes with mountain terrain, coastal routes and forest trails, provide plenty of scope.

Among the top locations for tourists to take their mountain bikes is St Michael’s Mount, a tidal island in Cornwall, connected with a man-made granite causeway. There are varied routes all around the area to suit different levels of cyclists.

Try a popular mountain trail

Wales' Mount Snowdon is another popular spot for hikers and bikers. With steep hills and rocky roads, it’s perfect for the more seasoned mountain biker, but Snowdon Voluntary Cycling Agreement asks cyclists not to ride on Snowdon between 10am and 5pm from May to September. Plenty of other spectacular trails and scenery to enjoy though.

Rugged Scottish Highlands

Scotland's Cairngorm Mountain in Scotland is ideal for mountain biking in autumn. With woods and muddy trails, and a stunning loch, it’s great for all the family.

Up north Ben Nevis is a hot cycling venue with its 'Witch’s Trails' for mountain bikes and all rider abilities. Whether you want to climb to the peak or enjoy cycling around the forested area below, there's plenty of cycling to be had.

Outstanding beauty

Between Bournemouth and Southampton, the New Forest National Park is a wonderful cycling retreat in the South of England. As a national park, it has outstanding beauty and natural significance, being home to rare birds, including the curlew, redshank, snipe, and lapwing. There are over 100 miles of cycle tracks across the Crown Lands of the Forest.

Plan your own cycling holiday, or join in self-guided or guided group cycling tours, which come with comfortable accommodation and additional excursions. Some are aimed at confident cyclists while others cater for beginners or families.

Whether you’re a keen cyclist or just fancy something different, you will feel a keen sense of achievement and satisfaction after a cycling trip.

Top cycling holidays

Here are some other top cycling holidays throughout the UK. Grab your bikes and get pedaling.The Lakeland loop in the Lake District was once voted Britain's best bike ride, and once you’ve toured the 40 mile track of breathtaking scenery, you’ll see why.

Family cycling holiday is great fun and will get you fit (JPI)

Whitby rail trail in Yorkshire follows old railway lines that were decommissioned in 1965. Also known as the Cinder track, it is 21 miles of glorious hills and sea views.

The Isle of Wight has over 200 miles of cycling track for people of all abilities. There are family friendly routes and mountain tracks for the more adventurous. There are great bike hires on the island, and ferries which will take your bike on board.

The Camel Trail takes you through some of the prettiest areas of Cornwall, following the disused railway line between Padstow and Wenfordbridge, and following the river Camel. The route is flat and beautiful with great stop-offs so you can easily choose your pace and distance to suit.