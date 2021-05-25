England Euro 2020 squad: who has Gareth Southgate picked to represent the Three Lions at Euro 2020?

England head coach Gareth Southgate has today named his provisional squad for the upcoming European Championships.

The Three Lions boss has named a 33-man squad which will then be trimmed down to a maximum of 26 names on June 1.

Southgate has injury doubts over a number of key players, including Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Therefore, he has opted to pick a expanded squad before seeing how players respond to fitness tests and how players from Man United, Manchester City and Chelsea come through their Europa League and Champions League finals this week.

There were a number of surprise names, including the uncapped trio of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Brighton's Ben White and Everton defender Ben Godfrey.

England's provisional Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City, Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Who misses out?

There's no place in the 33 for Eric Dier, the penalty hero of the 2018 World Cup. The Spurs defender has struggled for form this season, as has his club-mate Dele Alli, another 2018 hero.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is ruled out after undergoing knee surgey, while Southampton striker Danny Ings is another with injury concerns who misses out, along with Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham and Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford.

When does the Euros start?

The rearranged Euro 2020 tournament will begin on 11 June 2021.

The championships were pushed back a year due to the Covid outbreak, though it has maintained its initial name Euro 2020 to honour the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

England's potential route to Euro 2020 success

Summer international sporting events have a way of bringing people together in what is hoped to be a festival of football across the continent, with 11 European cities hosting fixtures.

What are England's Euro 2020 fixtures?

England have two warm-up matches against Austria on Wednesday 2 June (8pm) and Romania on Sunday 6 June (5pm) before the tournament begins.

Their Group D fixtures are:

Sunday 13 June: England v Croatia (2pm)

Friday 18 June: England v Scotland (8pm)