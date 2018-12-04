Yellow weather warning issued for West Yorkshire this week

A yellow weather warning has been issued for West Yorkshire this week, with heavy rain and strong winds expected across the county.

The weather warning, issued by the Met Office, covers much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England, including North, East and West Yorkshire.

Strong winds are expected from 3am on Friday, December 7.

The weather warning reads: "A weather system will move eastwards across the UK on Friday bringing widespread gales.

"Inland gusts of 60-70 mph are possible with gusts of 80 mph in exposed locations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

"There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and where the strongest winds will occur. Heavy rainfall may be an additional hazard across parts of northern and western Scotland."

Strong winds are expected to cause disruptions to road, rail, air and ferry travel, and the Met Office warns of a danger to life, with the potential for flying debris.

Tuesday

A cold but dry evening is expected in Wakefield, with pockets of frost and freezing fog developing. Temperatures could drop as low as -1°C.

Wednesday

Heavy rain is expected to begin in the early hours and continue for much of the day, with temperatures expected to reach a maximum of 7°C.

A drier evening will follow, though mist and fog are expected.

Thursday

A dry, but breezy day is expected, with highs of 12°C.

Heavy cloud is expected, with spells of rain in hilly areas.

Friday

A yellow weather warning begins at 3am, bringing strong winds and the chance of damage to windows.

Highs of 12°C and winds of up to 40mph are expected in Wakefield, and the Met Office warns that roads and bridges may close, with the potential for powercuts.

Clearer, drier weather is expected into the weekend and the beginning of next week.