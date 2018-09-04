Women’s Fund to be launched in Wakefield

A new fund will be set up for groups helping vulnerable women across the Wakefield District.

The Women’s Fund will be launched by the Community Foundation for Wakefield District at Normanton Golf Club’s Hatfeild Hall at noon on October 11, to mark the foundation’s tenth anniversary.

A spokesman said: “Historical sexual abuse and domestic violence are ongoing concerns in the district and, in addition, there is the issue of women’s isolation and poverty, particularly in the semi-rural areas. There are women living in parts of Wakefield with no public transport, and their isolation adversely impacts all areas of their daily life, often exacerbated by their having very limited resources to pay for local travel and therefore access local services.”

The fund aims to help individual women without financial support to fulfil their aspirations. To attend the launch for £15 or to become a founder of the fund by donating £250 to help the foundation to reach its initial target of £12,000, see www.wakefieldcf.org.uk/events for more.