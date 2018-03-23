Woman to run Wakefield 10K just months after losing eye to cancer

A brave woman is to run the Wakefield Hospice 10K on Sunday just two months after losing an eye to cancer.

Lorraine Wilby will be on the start line on Lawefield Lane despite having her left eye removed in January.

Lorriane’s story began with a trip to opticians on January 3. She was referred to the hospital with a suspected cataract. But on January 22 she had her left eye removed because of a rare condition.

She said: “In just 19 days I went from having some blurred vision and headaches to having had my eye removed due to eye cancer. The very rare condition is called Ocular Melanoma and only affects around five people in one million. My tumour was half the size of my eye, and because of where it was situated the only option was to remove my eye.”

Now, two months on from her operation, Lorraine is preparing to take on the city’s charity road race.

She said: “Running is something I enjoy. I’m not fast, but I enjoy it. I like to think my taking part may inspire others, and at the end of the day we all know someone who has been helped by the hospice and I just wanted to give something back.”

Jamie Strachan, events fundraiser at the hospice, said: “When Lorraine contacted me about her situation and her determination to take part in the Wakefield 10k, I was stunned by her matter-of-fact approach to her situation and her drive to continue. I felt it was really important for others to hear her story. I hope she inspires others the way she has inspired me.”

