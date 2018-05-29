Woman claiming to be selling raffle tickets stole jewellery from elderly victim

A WOMAN claiming to be selling raffle tickets stole jewellery from a flat after asking her elderly victim if she could use the toilet.

The burglar had got into the block of flats, in Hunt Court, Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, through an insecure entrance.

She told a woman in her late 80s that she was selling raffle tickets and once in her flat, asked to use the toilet.

She went on to search the bedroom of the flat and steal various items, including money, a jewellery box, a gold wedding band and a gold ring with a blue topaz stone.

She then fled the property.

Police have now released an e-fit of the suspect in the burglary, which happened at about 7pm on April 22.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who recognises the person in the e-fit is asked to contact Wakefield CID via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180191078. Information can also be given to West Yorkshire Police via the Live Chat facility on the force’s website.