Woman, 38, died and two men seriously hurt after road smash

A 38-year-old woman has died in hospital following a serious three vehicle collision.

She was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary following the crash, which took place on Wrangbrook Lane in North Elmsall on Tuesday morning.

Police said the collision, which occurred close to the junction with Dale Lane, involved a Mercedes travelling in the direction of Upton, and a Mercedes HGV and a drop side lorry, both travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency services, including the fire and ambulance, were called to the scene at around 7.45am.

The road was temporarily closed at the junction with the A1.

The woman, believed to be the driver of the Mercedes suffered multiple life threatening injuries.

She died in hospital on Tuesday evening, police said.

A force spokesman said two men, aged 42 and 31, understood to have been travelling in the HGV, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

There was “substantial” damage to the vehicles.

The West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team is appealing for information about the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles prior to it to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.