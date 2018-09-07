Win a new look for autumn at Trinity Walk

The change of season often requires a different look.

But autumn can be so much more than just digging out your warm clothes.

Each month we team up with Trinity Walk shopping centre in Wakefield to stage a makeover competition. You can also win £250 to spend there.

The winner gets to spend the day with your very own stylist, Liz Clothier, to help shape that new look.

Trinity Walk will also arrange for a hair restyle at the award-winning Room97 Creative Hairdressing, a makeover at Debenhams and freshly prepared dinner at The Chinese Buffet.

The competition is open to men and women and you can nominate yourself or someone you know.

Simply email editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk before Monday, October 1 and please mark your entries ‘Wakey Up’. We need to know why you or the person you are nominating should win.

Please don’t forget to include a daytime contact number and one for the nominee.

Good luck.