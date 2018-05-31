Will you be affected by these roads closures in the Wakefield area this weekend?

Wakefield Council has confirmed some roads will be closed this weekend while surface dressing work takes place.

The closures will affect Wintersett, Darrington, Castleford and Pontefract.

Roads affected are as follows:

Saturday June 2

Wintersett: Ferry Top Lane, from Ryhill Pits Lane to Wintersett Lane. Road closure.

Darrington: Westfield Lane, from B6474 Old Great North Road to Estcourt Road. Road closure.

Castleford: Barnes Road, from Falcon Drive to Love Lane. Stop & Go signs to be used to control traffic flow.

Sunday June 3

Pontefract: Larks Hill, from Holgate Road to Mill Hill Lane. Road closure.

Surface dressing treatments are weather sensitive and the above dates are provisional and may change.

Very high temperatures or wet weather may delay works.