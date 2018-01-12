Wild About Wakefield seeks new members

A group which helps disabled people enjoy the great outdoors hopes to expand its horizons in 2018.

Outreach project Wild about Wakefield was launched in September last year by Open Country. It offers a range of activities, including a weekly walking group, a weekly conservation work party, a tandem cycling club and weekend outings.

The project aims to discover Wakefield’s fantastic green spaces and there are a series of taster days in January and February.

Project officer Ella Dixon said: “Since November we have been running some taster dates for people in Wakefield and the response has been fantastic. We have planted almost 200 trees in Normanton and had some lovely sunny walks around the district.

In 2018, we are going to continue the fun with lots more walks and activities to get involved with on both weekdays and weekends. To enable people with disabilities to access the countryside, we need volunteers to help guide visual impaired adults, to push wheelchairs and to help the days out run smoothly. See www.opencountry.org.uk/wakefield-project or ring for 01423 507227 for more.”