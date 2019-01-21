Where to join Wakefield District Cycle Forum’s rides this week

Wakefield District Cycle Forum continue its programme of free guided cycle rides this week.

The rides are aimed at those new to cycling, those wanting to start cycling and people who need greater confidence when out and about on their bike. Most rides a refreshment stop.

Over the next fortnight the forum will be hosting the following events:

* On Saturday, January 26, there is a steady ride from Queens Mill in Castleford starting at 10am. This ride is for those more confident cyclists. It covers up to 20 miles and lasts three hours.

* On Sunday, January 27 there is a steady ride from Nostell Priory starting at 10am. As above, this ride is for those more confident cyclists. It covers up to 20 miles and lasts three hours.

* On Saturday, February 2 there is a steady-plus ride starting from the Darrington Hotel in Darrington at 10am. This demanding ride is for confident cyclists and requires a good level of fitness. It lasts up to four hours and covers up to 25 miles.

* On Tuesday, February 5 there is a Cycle Forum Workday starting at 10am. If you are reasonably fit come along and help improve a section of Wakefield’s off-road cycle paths. For details and to join visit www.cycling-wakefield.org.uk.

If you don’t have a bike of your own you can borrow one free of charge by emailing info@cycling-wakefield.org.uk in advance. For more details about the forum including the future programme, bike maintenance sessions and workdays visit www.cycling-wakefield.org.uk