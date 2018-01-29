When is West Yorkshire Police next recruiting new officers?

West Yorkshire Police has announced the date of its next round of recruitment for officers.

Police officers in West Yorkshire are paid £23,124 per year, rising to £38,382 within seven years.

Applications will be considered from anyone who is able to pass the force’s fitness test and has an NVQ Level 3 or equivalent qualification.

There are no height restrictions, but applicants should have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of between 19 and 30.

Applications will be taken from Monday, February 26 until Sunday, March 11.

Visit the force’s website to register interest and to find out more about the recruitment process.