West Yorkshire Police detectives describe depraved attack by sadistic rapist Kevin Lemm as one of the worst cases they have seen

Detectives investigating the sadistic rape of a grandmother who was mutilated with a knife "like a piece of meat" said the case was one of the worst they have seen.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe spoke after Leeds Crown Court heard the shocking details of the attack carried out by depraved sex offender Kevin Lemm.

Depraved: Kevin Lemm was given a life sentence with a minimum of nine years for the sadistic rape of grandmother on Castleford.

Lemm raped the 60-year-old victim in a doorway of Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre after attacking her as she walked home from a night out with friends.

The 37-year-old then used a Stanley knife to inflict wounds to the woman's body and genital area as she pleaded with him to stop.

Lemm, of Denton Terrace, Castleford was given a life sentence and told he must serve a minimum of nine years in custody.

He will only be released if the Parole Board no longer regard him a danger to the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: "Lemm subjected his victim to a horrendous and sustained attack in which he raped and stabbed her with a knife in what was a frightening and horrific ordeal.

"The victim has been left with life-changing injuries from the horrific attack and is coming to terms with what has happened to her.

"Cases of this nature are extremely rare and I would like to praise the victim for her bravery in coming forward to report the offences to police.

"I am pleased that Lemm pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity to spare his victim from having to sit through a trial.

"I hope the gravity of Lemm’s sentence goes in some way to give the victim justice and closure after this horrendous ordeal.

“Anyone who has suffered any sexual crime is urged to come forward to the police so that we can investigate it.

"We have specially trained police officers who will offer support and advice throughout.”

Describing the attack, Judge Tom Bayliss QC said: "This was a planned, pitiless, life-scarring, attack on a woman making her way home at night.

"You took sadistic pleasure not just in raping her, but in mutilating and disfiguring her genitalia as well.

"The victim personal statement from her and her daughter demonstrate that the impact of crimes like these goes beyond the immediate impact on the victim herself.

"All those who know her and love her also suffer. They suffer for her.

"I am satisfied that you present a significant risk of causing serious harm by committing further similar offences, a risk that is likely to carry on long into the

future.

"I am satisfied that your offence is so serious that a sentence of life imprisonment is required; and that is the sentence which I impose."

Explaining the sentence to Lemm, the judge added: "It is important to emphasise, so that you and the public can understand the position, that the minimum term is just that - a minimum period which cannot be reduced in any way.

"After it is served, there is no guarantee that you will be released at that time, or at any particular time thereafter.

"It is then only if the Parole Board decides you are fit to be released that you will be released.

"Moreover, if and when you are released you will remain subject to licence for the rest of your life, and may therefore be recalled to continue your life sentence.

"It is in these ways that a life sentence protects the public for the future."