WEATHER: Police deal with FIFTEEN crashes in Wakefield district

Wakefield police have said they are dealing with 15 traffic collisions in the district this morning, as motorists struggle in the icy conditions.

The area's seven neighbourhood policing teams have urged drivers to take care on the roads, warning of widespread black ice.

Officers said: "15 RTCs are currently being dealt with. Drive slowly, black ice in most places."

Temperatures are forecast to hover above freezing, reaching a maximum of four degrees Celsius, for the rest of the day, according to the Met Office.

Showers, with some sleet, are also expected.