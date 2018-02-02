Watersplash Final to feature on BBC1’s Inside Out show

A look back at the famous ‘Watersplash Final’ of 1968 is to be screened on television next week.

The cameras visited Sharlston Rovers RLFC’s ground last month where fans and former players gathered to watch and reminisce about the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley between Wakefield and Leeds from 50 years ago.

The feature will be part of BBC1 North’s Inside Out show to be screened on Monday, February 5 at 7.30pm.

The game is remembered for being played in atrocious conditions with torrential rain making it almost unplayable.

It also produced a nail-biting finale, with Wakefield’s Don Fox missing a last-minute conversion to hand the trophy to Leeds with an 11-10 victory.

Former Wakefield MP and rugby fanatic, David Hinchliffe, was at the Sharlston Rovers screening and said: “The hall was pretty full, people who saw that game will not forget it as long as they live.

“It was an incredible game, right to the last minute, and it’s right it should be remembered.”

Meanwhile, David’s book about the final, called ‘They Walked on Water’ is to be re-published this month to coincide with the 50th anniversary, with all cash going towards the Rugby League Benevolent Fund.

A commemorative event if the final is also planned at Huddersfield University on the morning of May 12, with film clips of the match, speakers, Q&As and an opportunity to see archive material relating to the match.

There will also be the play, written buy lifelong Trinity fan Peter Hirst, performed about the final. The event will free to attend.