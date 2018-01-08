Warning over bogus gardeners in Wakefield district

Wakefield police have issued a warning about bogus gardeners who are preying on vulnerable people in the district.

Officers said a pair of men have been offering a tree cutting and gardening service to elderly people.

The men have been telling their victims that they have already agreed to the work being carried out.

And they have then charged them "over the odds".

A white Renault Kangoo and a white Ford Transit have been reported to police as being connected to the crimes.

Police said: "These males are completely preying on and taking advantage of the vulnerable.

"Be rest assured that we are carrying out enquiries on both vehicles and the possible identities of the males, but we strongly advise you to warn your elderly family and friends against this type of crime."