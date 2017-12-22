Wakefield woman's Christmas selfie to be shown on London billboard

A Wakefield woman will have a dream Christmas after her festive photo was chosen to be displayed on a London billboard tonight.

Sara Heywood entered a selfie competition run by photography retailer Jessops, and won the first prize of a family trip to Lapland.

As part of the prize, the photo of her and her children dressed as elves will also be plastered across a prominent advertising billboard in London tonight.

It will be shown on the busy Holland Park roundabout from 4pm.

“I am absolutely delighted to have won this competition and can’t believe that my photo will be visible in such a busy location for drivers and shoppers to view. The trip to Lapland will be a dream come true for my family and it will provide an amazing opportunity to really put my photography skills to the test,” said Sara.