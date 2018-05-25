Wakefield taxpayer foots £200,000 bill for nearly 4,000 reports of fly-tipping

Almost 4,000 reports of fly-tipping were made to Wakefield Council last year.

The local authority was forced to clear up dumped white goods, furniture and waste form all over the district at a cost of £200,000 to the taxpayer.

Figures showed that more reports were made from the Wakefield East ward than anywhere else during 2017.

Castleford Central and Glasshoughton, Wakefield Rural, Wakefield South and Normanton were also among the most frequently fly-tipped areas.

The fewest reports were made in the Horbury and South Ossett ward, Airedale and Ferry Fryston and Stanley and Outwood East wards.

The numbers, obtained from a Freedom of Information request, showed an average of more than 10 reports each day.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, portfolio holder for environment and communities, said: “Fly-tipping is a serious, criminal offence that costs the council approximately £200,000 a year to clean-up.

"It is a blight on our communities and we use every tool available to identify and take action against those responsible. There are plenty of options for people to legally and safely dispose of their waste. It’s the responsibility of all residents to check they are doing so.

“We have a tough stance on fly tipping, it won’t be tolerated. We issue fixed penalty notices to those caught illegally dumping items.

"We have also successfully prosecuted for more serious and larger fly-tipping offences through the courts, in which offenders can face a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or an unlimited fine.

"We also have new powers to seize vehicles, involved in fly tipping. The vehicle may be sold, or crushed if the owner is successfully prosecuted.”

Anyone caught in the act of illegally dumping waste can be given a fixed penalty notice of up to £200. If this is not paid the case is then brought to court.

Reports of fly-tipping by ward in 2017

Wakefield East - 311

Castleford Central and Glasshoughton - 286

Wakefield Rural - 268

Wakefield South - 244

Normanton - 232

Featherstone - 211

Wakefield North - 205

Crofton, Ryhill and Walton - 193

South Emsall and South Kirkby - 177

Wrenthorpe and Outwood West - 168

Knottingley - 165

Hemsworth - 161

Ackworth, North Emsall and Upton - 156

Ossett - 155

Pontefract North - 151

Wakefield West - 141

Pontefract South - 138

Altofts and Whitwood - 135

Stanley and Outwood East - 121

Airedale and Ferry Fryston - 102

Horbury and South Ossett - 96