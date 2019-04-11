Wakefield taxi drivers lose licences over offences

Three Wakefield cabbies have lost their licence over driving offences.

The trio, all of whom were private hire drivers, accumulated too many points on their licences, putting them in breach of Wakefield Council's convictions policy.

Councillor Martyn Johnson said that public safety was "paramount".

The council's licensing committee was told that each driver had appealed the council's decision to strip each of them of their right to operate, but Leeds Magistrates Court backed the local authority over the issue.

One of them has appealed the Magistrates' ruling, and his case will now go to a crown court.

Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, committee chair Martyn Johnson welcomed the lower court's verdict.

He said: "It's good news for the public in Wakefield. We want good drivers, and public safety is paramount.

"Drivers who breach our standards will not have a licence in this city."