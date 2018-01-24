Wakefield takeaway could lose its licence for playing loud music 'like a nightclub'

A takeaway that went viral after a video of people partying inside it was shared on the internet could be stripped of its licence.

In May 2015, a video was posted to YouTube showing revellers dancing inside Shalamar takeaway on Westgate in Wakefield. Its caption claims the footage was taken after a night out in the city centre.

The takeaway's licence will be discussed at a meeting of Wakefield Council's Licensing Committee on Friday, after police applied for it to be reviewed and revoked over "a continued failure to support the prevention of crime and disorder".

In a document submitted to the meeting, police state that the takeaway has a late night refreshment licence, allowing it to operate between 11pm and 5am from Monday to Sunday.

They say: "The premise working practice is to remain open over the weekend period utilising these full hours, which results in large numbers of the public remaining in the city centre beyond 6am in an intoxicated state."

They claim the takeaway has been playing loud music for several years, despite not being licensed for regulated entertainment.

The document states: "The premises operating in this fashion has resulted in it operating more as a nightclub than a late night refreshment venue, resulting in a poor dispersal of intoxicated persons from the city after licensed premises have closed. This then leads to incidents of violent crime and anti-social behaviour occurring."

Police placed the takeaway on an action plan on June 9 last year, banning it from playing music between 11pm and 8am.

The plan also required Security Industry Authority (SIA) door staff to be introduced between 2am and 5am on Fridays and Saturdays and staff to encourage customers to leave once they had bought food.

Licensing officers attended on September 29.

In their report, police say: "It was clear to officers upon this visit that the action plan had not been complied with in any way, with the licence holder Mr [Hukam] Rasool showing a total disregard to the promotion of the licensing objectives and his clear unwillingness to work with the responsible authorities."

They are calling for the takeaway's licence, which covers only the provision of late night refreshment, to be revoked.

The request is being supported by Licensing Enforcement Officer Paul Dean and Wakefield Council Public Health Project Co-ordinator Jan Hardman.