Wakefield’s Together Housing shortlisted for two awards

Wakefield housing association Together Housing Group has been shortlisted for two Inside Housing Development Awards.

St Hilda’s in Leeds - a partnership between Together Housing and OSCO Homes - has been shortlisted for Best Approach to Modular Construction while the Calderdale Together Investment Partnership - a joint initiative between Calderdale Council and Together Housing Group - has been shortlisted for Best Partnership.

The St Hilda’s scheme saw prisoners from HMP Hindley in Wigan, part-build eight two-bedroom bungalows. Using offsite construction, the development is tackling the housing crisis in a quick and cost-effective way, addressing the UK’s skills shortage while rehabilitating offenders and helping the environment by reducing waste.

The Calderdale Together Investment Partnership will collaboratively build at least 500-650 affordable homes over the next five years. The new homes that will be built will not only be for rent but also affordable purchase, through schemes such as shared ownership. The programme will see £76m of investment into Calderdale.

Keith McFarlane, head of project management for Together Housing Group, said: “We remain committed to tackling the housing crisis in Yorkshire by investing in much-needed affordable homes.

“Traditional methods alone are simply not going to get houses built quickly or cost effectively enough to meet growing housing needs so we have turned to ever more increasingly innovative approaches and collaborative ways of working. It’s fantastic that our efforts are being recognised and celebrated by the sector.”

The winners will be announced on November 29.