Wakefield's Britain's Got Talent stars make it through to the next round

Two acts from our district will return to the nation's screens in the next stages of Britain's Got Talent.

Vintage 1940s act the D-Day Darlings secured their place in the final on Sunday June 3 after once again impressing the judges at their semi-final last night (Monday).

And dance act Rise have now reached the semi-finals and will battle for a place in the final.

Rise have been dancing together for about five years. Last year one member, Hollie Booth, was present the Manchester Arena bombing, where she lost her auntie, Kelly Brewster.

Two other members of the group are from Carleton, Pontefract and D-Day Darlings founder Kate Ashby is from Wakefield.