Wakefield pub pantomime set for a return - oh yes it is

From pulling pints to putting on a panto, a pub is to be temporarily turned into a pop-up theatre for a production.

The Fox & Hounds in Newmillerdam is to stage the free show next week which has been written by one of its regulars.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 15/01/18 - Press - Fox and Hounds Panto, Newmillerdam, England - The Fox and Hounds Panto cast.

But the cast, made up of locals and staff members, are no stranger to treading the boards, having first been approached about the idea a year ago.

Manager Mandy Wilkinson believes the pub, which recently finished runners-up in the Express’ Pub of the Year competition, is one of the first in the country to make the unlikely move.

Mandy, who plays Coronation Street’s brassy barmaid, Bet Lynch, in the panto, explained: “We were approached in January 2017 by a few regular customers who asked if we would be prepared to do this, I spoke to the owners and it was decided between us that if any pub could do it, it was us.

“Our first panto ‘Twanky in Blunderland’ was born.

“We had no idea how this was going to work out but on the night it was a complete success and was talked about for weeks afterwards so we were asked many times if another one was on the agenda.

“Then along came part two, ‘Buttons Undone’, which was a follow on from the first.

“We did our first performance in November last year followed by a second in December, and by popular demand we are doing a third and final performance.” Containing adult humour, the show is not suitable for children.

Arranged for Tuesday, January 23, it was written by regular Jan Sargeant, who also directs.

Tickets for the show, which starts between 7pm and 7.30pm, can be picked up from the Barnsley Road pub.

Although free to enter, people should pick up tickets beforehand pub due to limited seating.

There will be a raffle on the night and pies and pea supper.

Any donations will be split between Parkinson’s UK, Children’s Liver Disease and Wakefield Hospice. The previous two performances raised more than £800.

The pub will remain open as usual throughout the night.