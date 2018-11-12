Wakefield nightclub Brick Works wants lap dancing licence renewed

A city centre nightclub has applied for its lap dancing licence to be renewed.

Brick Works, which stands at the junction between Westgate and Bank Street, wants to have its permission to operate as a sexual entertainment venue extended.

The club, formerly known as Tequila, is open until at least 2.30am every night of the week, according to its Facebook page.

The request for renewal was revealed in Wakefield Council's current list of licensing applications.

Members of the public can have their say on the application until November 28.

A decision on whether or not to extend the licence will then be made by the local authority either in December or in the new year.