Wakefield mum left shaken after 'masked men linger outside home at 3am'

A Wakefield mum has been left shaken after masked men allegedly lingered outside her home at 3am.

Nic Stansby, who is a local Conservative councillor, says she contacted the police following the incident, which occurred on Thursday morning.

Coun Stansby was elected to serve Wrenthorpe and Outwood West in 2018.

Coun Stansby said her husband found CCTV footage of two figures standing on their driveway and staring into a camera she had installed for security purposes last year. The pair then left the property.

It follows a series of threats, both online and in person, which have been made against the Wrenthorpe and Outwood West councillor since she was elected in 2018.

The abuse she's suffered was condemned by then Prime Minister Theresa May in Parliament last year, after the issue was raised by Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns.

Coun Stansby said: "I've not seen the footage we've got in full, I've just seen a still, because my husband's trying to protect me.

"But it's two masked men who've come round, and they know the camera is on because there's a light on it.

"They just come onto the driveway and look into the camera. And then they left. It has happened before.

"I'm a little bit shaken. Nobody should have to put up with this."

Coun Stansby said that police had initially told her to "expect" abuse when she first started reporting harassment last year, but now believes they are taking the matter more seriously.

And although upset, she's vowed to continue working in local politics.

She added: "I had this a bit when I was younger, but I've never given into bullying or intimidation. I'm just not that sort of person."

Female MPs across the political spectrum have spoken recently about receiving threats from members of the public.

Nicky Morgan, the former Education Secretary and Liberal Democrat Heidi Allen have both decided to stand down from Parliament, citing abuse as one of the main reasons for their resignations.

Local Democracy Reporting Service