Wakefield Lit Fest takes year out

The annual Wakefield Lit Fest will not take place this year, it has been confirmed.

Arts organisation Beam, which has run the literary event for the past six years, has said it is handing over the management of the festival.

It said it will spend a year working with new organiser Imove on new ideas for the future.

And the next festival is not expected to take place until 2019.

In a statement, Beam said: "In 2018 Beam will be handing over the running and management of the festival to Imove.

"With them we are developing plans, taking this year to re-imagine what the festival should and could look like in the future and exploring the ideas and aspirations of the festival's partners, audiences and collaborators.

"We are currently seeking funding to deliver a number of events this autumn to gather ideas and input, build on the success of Lit Fest, and shape a festival of words in Wakefield for 2019 and beyond.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved with making the festival such a success over the last six years - audiences, partners, writers, artists, funders and sponsors."

Wakefield Lit Fest was first held in 2012. It has attracted poets, writers, musicians and artists including Linton Kwesi-Johnson, John Hegley, Roger McGough and Ian Clayton.