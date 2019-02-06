Wakefield is the biggest city in the UK without a team in the Football League - would you support one?

Wakefield is the biggest city in the UK to never have had a team in the Football League.

Some people say it's because we're a rugby league city and others say it's because there are other football clubs in neighbouring parts of West Yorkshire that people support.

But Ossett United chairman Phil Smith thinks if the city had a club that could jump to the Football League overnight then Wakefield people would back them.

He said: "The easy cop-out is it's all rugby league in Wakefield but that's not true.

"If Ossett or any other side in the district could be in League One overnight then it would attract another 100 per cent of its fan base.

"If you ask people here who they follow a lot will say Barnsley or Leeds, but if you asked if they would support a Wakefield team I think a lot would say yes. It's about the identity of where you're from."

Ossett United are flying in Northern Premier League Division One East, the eighth tier of English football.

They have just beaten FC Halifax Town - a team three divisions higher - in a cup run.

And Mr Smith said he hopes to be in the National League within five years, with a dream reaching the top four division Football League as "the holy grail".

The population of the City of Wakefield district is around 334,000.