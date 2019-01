Wakefield Council is warning residents about a scam email supposedly from the authority telling people they are due a council tax refund.

The email then asks for bank account numbers, but the council says it would never require such details.

Meanwhile, due to technical problems, those people who pay their council tax via direct debit will see the money taken on January 28, rather than the usual 25th of the month.

The council has apologised and said it will not affect future transactions.