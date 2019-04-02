Wakefield Council online support has 'more holes than anything', senior councillor says

Wakefield Council's online support system for residents has "more holes than anything in the world", a senior Cabinet member has claimed.

Councillor Maureen Cummings said My Account, which taxpayers can use to find information about bin collections and report noise complaints, among other services, "could be a lot better".

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Cabinet member for communities

More than 33,000 people in the district use My Account, but the system will be improved next year as its developers upgrade to a newer version.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, acting portfolio holder for corporate services Michael Graham, said improving online services would help free up council staff to deal with more pressing issues.

But Coun Cummings, portfolio holder for the environment, said: "The system as we currently know it has more holes than anything in the world.

"I know we have tried to make it work over the last couple of years.

The issue was discussed at a council Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

"It could be a lot better than it is, but at least it's there."

Coun Graham replied: "I think the system we'll have in future will enable us to put in place more choice for customers.

"That will actually free up staff to help customers help themselves and they will be able to deal with with those who have higher needs."

Coun Graham also said he wanted to see education of elderly people about the online support service, but said that residents would still be able to access help on the phone.

He added: "It's positive that we've got so many people signed up to My Account so far, but there's always room for improvement.

"I think there's the case of a generation that struggles to access certain things on the internet, and it's about getting out there and teaching them how to access these things."

In response to that, the council's deputy leader Denise Jeffery quipped: "I think I'm one of those people."