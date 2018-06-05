Wakefield charity match raises thousands in Leeds United fan’s memory

Thousands of pounds have been raised for good causes during a celebrity football match organised in memory of a Leeds United supporter.

Dozens of people flocked to Ossett Town’s football ground in May for the special fundraising game.

Organised by Darren Powell, from Wakefield, the teams were led out by poorly Leeds fan Toby Nye, who is battling the rare neuroblastoma cancer.

And Mr Powell has now revealed the match has raised more than £7,000 for charity.

It is the third annual game arranged by Mr Powell in memory of his friend and fellow Whites fan Michael Kew, who died aged 40 after a battle with cancer in 2015.

Stars who featured included Emmerdale’s James Hooton and Anthony Quinlan, and former X-Factor contestants Jack Walton and Ellis Lacy.

“It was a good turn out and I can’t thank everyone enough for their support – it was brilliant,” the 32-year-old told the YEP.

“Toby enjoyed it, bless him. It was lovely to see him there.

“It was emotional for me.”

About 1,000 people packed into Ossett Town’s football ground to watch the action.

The proceeds from the match were split between Wakefield Hospice, where Mr Kew spent his final days, Macmillan Cancer Support and towards Toby Nye’s medical treatment.

Toby, from Leeds, was diagnosed with the high-risk form of cancer on his fourth birthday.

His family launched an appeal to raise more than £150,000 to pay for antibody treatment as part of his care.

Last year, Leeds United launched a fundraising drive which included players and staff at the club donating their wages towards the cause.

Mr Powell said he is now hoping to organise a boxing night in aid of charity towards the end of the year.

And the annual charity football match will return for another year in 2019, he confirmed.

He has raised more than £50,000 for charity since 2016.