Wakefield Beer Festival is on next week

Ale fans are set to flock to Wakefield Beer Festival next week.

The October 4 to 6 event at The Space will feature 60 ales and some ciders.

The Thursday to Saturday event at Waldorf Way is being organised by the Wakefield Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Spokesman Colin Williams said: “We will have 60 beers, including craft ale and real cider. Another first for us is that we will have six beers from wooden casks from the Ossett stable of breweries. It will include Fernandes’ ‘Black Voodoo’, which has been very popular at previous festivals and is the one that some say tastes like a Chocolate Orange.”

Mr Williams also said there will be beers from Revolutions at Whitwood, including the multi-award winning ‘Swoon’ and the Brexit themed ‘Final Countdown’.

The festival will start on Thursday, October 4 with an 11am to 11pm session. Entry will cost £3. The festival continues next Friday with a free session from 11am to 4.30pm. There will be a ticket only session from 5.30pm to 11pm. Tickets cost £4 and can be bought by following the link at the bottom of this story. Some tickets may be available on the door.

The festival will conclude on Saturday, October 6 with 11am to 8pm session. Entry costs £3.

There will be music at most sessions, including Mr Williams on piano, Banned Brass playing pop classics and La Fox

The venue is behind the railway viaduct on Denby Dale Road and the Ings Road Sainsbury’s. It is on the Free City Bus route, which runs until about 7pm and between Wakefield’s two railway stations.

Mr Williams added: “Come along to a thoroughly enjoyable event with good ale, good company and good music.

See wakefieldbeerfestival.camra.org.uk for more.