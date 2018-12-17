'Violent' Wakefield shoplifter with history of racism jailed

A "violent" Wakefield shoplifter with a history of racially abusing retail staff has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Amy Bedford has also been banned from begging on the streets of the city for two years, following a sentencing at Leeds Magistrates Court.

Details of Bedford's case were revealed in a council report, which stated that she once stabbed a security guard with a needle.

As part of a criminal behaviour order passed by the court, Bedford is also barred from entering any shop signed up to the Wakefield Area Business Against Crime (WABAC) scheme, which shares information about potential offenders.

She must also leave any premises if asked to do so, and cannot enter any shop from which she has already been banned.

If the order is breached then Bedford could be rearrested and sent back to prison.

The report, by Coun Cummings, said: "On September 13 2018, Amy Bedford of no fixed abode received a two-year criminal behaviour order at Leeds Magistrates Court along with a 12-week prison sentence.

"Bedford who is a prolific shoplifter has shown disturbing levels of violence towards retail staff and public servants.

"On numerous occasions she has racially abused and assaulted staff.

"On one occasion she stabbed a security guard with a hypodermic needle."

