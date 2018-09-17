VIDEO: The Real Junk Food Project opens in Wakefield

The Real Junk Food Project has today launched Wakefield’s very first social supermarket.

Check out the video below for a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the new sharehouse, known as Kindness, which opened its doors today, Monday, September 17, 2018.

It is the latest location for The Real Junk Food Project (TRJFP), an environmental project who work to intercept food bound for landfill. The food may have passed its sell-by date or been declared surplus, but is still safe to eat.

The food is transported to sharehouses, cafes and ‘social supermarkets’ across the country, where it is sold on a ‘Pay-As-You-Feel’ basis, with customers encouraged to donate time, money or skills in exchange for their food.

Wakefield’s sharehouse intercepts food around the clock as part of TRJFP’s project to reduce food waste.

It is hoped that, once established, the Kindness sharehouse will become the headquarters for food corridors up and down the country.

Adam Smith, founder of TRJFP, wants to see Wakefield become the first waste-free city in the world.

He said: “We hope for this to be the centre point of a series of sharehouses across the UK, from Liverpool to Hull, all the way up to Durham and all the way down south to Brighton.

Food is intercepted before it is sent to landfill and brought to the sharehouse, where it will be sorted and sold on a Pay-As-You-Feel basis.

“The aim is to make sure that nobody is more than an hour away from food at any one time and that people in Wakefield and West Yorkshire will always have access to fresh produce at any time on a Pay-As-You-Feel basis.

“There’s something about Wakefield where they just kind of get on with stuff and people seem up for trying new stuff.

“We want to see a city in the UK become the first zero-waste city and with the support we’ve had here we’d love to see that city be Wakefield.”

The project opened after raising £3,020 from public donations, beating their target by more than £1,000.

The morning of the launch, TRJFP were able to collect enough food to fill a small van.

The sharehouse, on Denby Dale road, will be open seven days a week, Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Food on offer will vary on a daily basis, but for launch day included fruit, vegetables, cereal, pasta, fresh bread, yoghurts and olive oil.

The Real Junk Food Project Wakefield is located at Units 1&2, Headway Business Park, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7AZ.

It will be open seven days a week, Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm, with volunteering opportunities around the clock.