VIDEO: Silence marks Armistice centenary at Featherstone War Horse

A service to remember those who died in the First World War was held at Featherstone's War Horse memorial this morning.

A silence was observed and the Last Post sounded at the sculpture, which was created in memory of soldiers from the town killed in the conflict.

War Horse memorial

The service, organised by Featherstone Town Council, opened official celebrations to mark the Armistice centenary in the district.

Speaking at the service, Featherstone councillor Graham Isherwood said: "The biggest thanks of the day must go to the 353 people we are here today to celebrate."

Children from Featherstone schools decorated 353 peddles with poppies and placed them at the foot of the horse and military veterans standards as part of the service.

The 20ft sculpture, designed by Bristol artists Cod Steaks and the brainchild of Featherstone Town Council, was created in honour of the fallen in the centenary year of the end of the conflict.

It also pays tribute to the role horses played in the town’s farming and mining past.

The idea for the War Horse was first suggested in 2014, as plans to mark the 100th anniversary of the war were put in place.

Local schoolchildren researched soldiers from the area who lost their lives in the conflict, before the memorial trees were planted.

Further events will be held over the weekend to mark the Armistice.

