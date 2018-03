Wakefield Cathedral has been forced to close after a fire broke out earlier today.

Firefighters from Wakefield and Ossett fire stations were called to the city centre building just before noon.

People inside the Cathedral were forced to evacuate following a fire in the air system of the organ.

Tomorrow's (Wednesday's) worship services will be held in the education room due to a lack of power.

A spokesman said it was hoped the Cathedral could be fully opened as soon as possible.