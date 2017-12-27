“Unprecedented” A&E demand at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust

NHS bosses have issued a warning over “unprecedented” levels of demand on A&E departments at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust.

Staff at Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals have been battling to provide safe patient care during a winter surge in emergency attendances.

Bosses at the trust have urged people only to turn up at A&E if they are in a genuine emergency.

Trudie Davies, Mid Yorkshire’s director of hospital services operations, said: “Over recent days we have seen, and continue to see, unprecedented levels of demand across all our A&E departments.

“We are continuing to do all we can to ensure we maintain safe levels of care for all our patients.

“We urge the public to remember there are alternatives to A&E and to only come to A&E if they are really sick.”