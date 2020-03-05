Unlicensed Hemsworth cabbie disqualified from driving for 12 months at Leeds Magistrates Court

A Hemsworth man who worked as a taxi driver without the required licence has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Keith Walker was seen driving a private hire vehicle in South Elmsall and picking up passengers in nearby Kinsley, before driving them to South Kirkby.

The case was heard at Leeds Magistrates Court.

The car was operated by 001 Cars, also known as Tingey Taxis, whose owner was fined for the offence last month.

53 year-old Walker, of Lodge Street, had already pleaded guilty for offences under the Licensing and Road Traffic Act, including no insurance.

On February 28, Walker was disqualified from driving for 12 months at Leeds Magistrates Court and fined £205.

He was also told to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and legal costs of £531.65.

Wakefield Council's Cabinet member for communities, Coun Maureen Cummings, said: "Mr Walker was found to be operating as an unlicensed private hire driver and this would have meant that he was not properly vetted or insured to carry passengers.

"His behaviour was totally unacceptable and the court has taken these matters very seriously.

"Passengers’ safety must always come first, and I hope the disqualification and fine, sends out a very clear message that ignoring the rules will not be tolerated.

"Our enforcement officers are out on the ground and are working closely with officers from West Yorkshire Police to detect and bring offenders to justice."

