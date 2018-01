A tournament at Wakefield Indoor Football Centre has raised at least £15,000 for a community cause.

The six-a-side charity event on Sunday attracted around 26 teams and will help pay for the refurbishment of the Masina Masjid mosque in Agbrigg.

Shafqut Choudry with players at the football tournament.

Head of the Madina Masjid committee, Shafqut Choudry, said: “We had all different nationalities, and it went brilliantly, we could not have asked for anything better.

“There are donations still coming in but the minimum we’ll reach is £15,000.”