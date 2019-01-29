Uninsured learner driver pulled over in Featherstone was over the alcohol limit

An uninsured learner driver who was found to be over the alcohol limit has had their car seized by police.

The driver was pulled over in Featherstone by the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit in the early hours of Saturday, January 26.

Spike in burglaries as offenders target West Yorkshire homes with cylinder locks

Although they held a provisional licence, police said they were driving the vehicle unsupervised and without insurance.

They were also found to be over the alcohol limit.

Police seized the vehicle and said that the driver had been taken into custody.